Element Solutions Acquires EFC, Adds to its High-Value Portfolio

Element Solutions Inc. ESI has completed its previously announced acquisition of EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, further adding higher value and differentiated offerings in specialty and rare gases, along with advanced materials. Following the transaction, EFC will operate as a standalone business unit within the company’s newly renamed “Specialties Segment,” formerly the “Industrial & Specialty Segment.” This will present ESI with attractive new growth vectors in semiconductor manufacturing, electrical transmission infrastructure and space applications.

EFC’s solutions-oriented approach, team culture, and go-to-market strategy integrate seamlessly with ESI’s operations. The newly formed segment will be focused on niche, high-value markets with demanding customer qualification requirements and an emphasis on value-added technical service to create a sustainable and high-quality revenue stream for the company. These characteristics support long-term, recurring revenue streams and pricing resilience.

The company expects this segment to deliver mid-single-digit growth with adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 20% and a durable cash flow profile. The transaction facilitates ESI’s ongoing strategy to improve overall business quality by enhancing profitability.

ESI's shares have gained 2.8% over the past year compared with the industry's 0.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ESI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while HMY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 86.05%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 116.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 194.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $2.68 per share, indicating a 111.02% year-over-year increase. HMY’s shares have gained 140% over the past year.

