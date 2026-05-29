Element Solutions About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ESI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of ESI's recent stock price of $42.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.80 per share, with $45.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ESI makes up 12.46% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ESI).

In Friday trading, Element Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further ESI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.