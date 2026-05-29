Markets
ESI

Element Solutions About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ESI)

May 29, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/26, Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of ESI's recent stock price of $42.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

ESI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Element Solutions Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.80 per share, with $45.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ESI makes up 12.46% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ESI).

In Friday trading, Element Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further ESI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ESI Historical Stock Prices-> ESI Insider Buying-> Cheap Stocks With Potential-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESI
PSCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.