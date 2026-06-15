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Element Fleet Management To Partner With Waymo To Advance Autonomous Mobility

June 15, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Waymo, a leader in autonomous driving technology, to support the large-scale deployment and operation of autonomous vehicle fleets. The partnership, enabled through Element Mobility, will provide end-to-end fleet management and operational services to support Waymo's autonomous mobility operation, beginning with an initial deployment in San Diego and expanding to additional markets over time.

Element will support the fleet through vehicle lifecycle management, charging infrastructure and energy management, maintenance coordination, and operational fleet optimization. Waymo plans to offer its ride-hailing service to the public through the Waymo app, while maintaining responsibility for the Waymo Driver's validation and performance.

At last close, Element Fleet Management shares were trading at C$26.57, up 2.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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