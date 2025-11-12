Element Fleet Management Corp. Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $125.23 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $98.57 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Fleet Management Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133.68 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $306.4 million from $279.6 million last year.

