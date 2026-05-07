Element Fleet Management Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $118.542 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $102.250 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Fleet Management Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $137.458 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $323.5 million from $275.7 million last year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.542 Mln. vs. $102.250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $323.5 Mln vs. $275.7 Mln last year.

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