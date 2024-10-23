News & Insights

Element 25 Limited Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 22, 2024, in Osborne Park, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting materials available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page. The company plans to hold a physical meeting but will provide updates on any changes through ASX announcements and their website.

