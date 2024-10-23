Element 25 Limited Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 22, 2024, in Osborne Park, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting materials available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page. The company plans to hold a physical meeting but will provide updates on any changes through ASX announcements and their website.

For further insights into AU:E25 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.