Electrovaya to Host Investor Webcast

December 04, 2024 — 02:38 pm EST

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Electrovaya Inc. is set to host an investor webcast on December 5, 2024, where CEO Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO John Gibson will present the company’s corporate strategy and answer investor questions. The event offers a unique opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its innovative lithium-ion battery technology.

For further insights into TSE:ELVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

