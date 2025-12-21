Electrovaya (ELVA) Price Target Increased by 18.16% to 6.26

The average one-year price target for Electrovaya (NasdaqCM:ELVA) has been revised to $6.26 / share. This is an increase of 18.16% from the prior estimate of $5.30 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.10 to a high of $7.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of $6.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electrovaya. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 89.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVA is 0.21%, an increase of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.58% to 5,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 1,265K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 478K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing a decrease of 250.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 64.58% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 411K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Caldwell Investment Management holds 398K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 346K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.