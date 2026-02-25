Electrovaya (ELVA) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 7.98

The average one-year price target for Electrovaya (NasdaqCM:ELVA) has been revised to $7.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $7.09 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.35 to a high of $9.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of $7.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electrovaya. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVA is 0.19%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.23% to 11,127K shares. The put/call ratio of ELVA is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 1,440K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing an increase of 12.15%.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,175K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing an increase of 59.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 272.00% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 630K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 547K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 84.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 746.27% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 506K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 18.77%.

