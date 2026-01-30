Electronic Arts Set to Post Q3 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

Electronic Arts EA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at $4.77 per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 68.55% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting a 28.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, the average surprise being 44.67%.



The company announced on Sept. 29, 2025, that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium including PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners in a $55 billion all-cash transaction. Following this announcement, management indicated it would no longer provide forward-looking guidance. The pending transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, created uncertainty around the company's reporting practices and strategic priorities during the quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Electronic Arts is prepared to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results amid a transformative period marked by the launch of Battlefield 6, a historic leveraged buyout agreement, and the absence of forward-looking guidance following its pending privatization.



The highly anticipated Battlefield 6 launched on Oct. 10, 2025, marking a critical revenue driver for the quarter. The first-person shooter shattered franchise records with over 7 million units sold within the first three days and generated more than 172 million matches played during the opening weekend. Season 1 content launched on Oct. 28, 2025, with subsequent updates released on Nov. 18 and Dec. 9, potentially providing sustained engagement throughout the quarter. The game's success followed significant marketing investments during the fiscal second quarter, which management identified as a driver of elevated operating expenses in preparation for the launch.



EA SPORTS FC 26, which launched late in the second quarter on Sept. 26, 2025, is likely to have contributed materially to third-quarter results. However, management previously noted a four-point year-over-year headwind related to the phasing of Ultimate Edition content, with recognition largely shifted to the fiscal third quarter. The company also highlighted that Madden NFL 26 had returned to net bookings growth in the fiscal second quarter, with players returning to the franchise, suggesting continued momentum into the holiday period.



Apex Legends demonstrated renewed strength in the fiscal second quarter, returning to year-over-year net bookings growth with double-digit expansion. This momentum, driven by new content and deeper player engagement, is likely to have carried into the quarter under review. Additionally, skate. launched in early access on Sept. 16, 2025, as a free-to-play title across multiple platforms. While still in early access during the quarter, the game's Season 1 content launched on Oct. 7, 2025, potentially contributing to live services performance.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case.



EA currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

