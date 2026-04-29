Electronic Arts to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Electronic Arts EA is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.99 billion, indicating 10.79% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating strong year-over-year growth of 46.10%.



Electronic Arts has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and beat the other three, resulting in an average surprise of 46.27%.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Electronic Arts Inc. price-eps-surprise | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Watch Before EA’s Q4 Results

Electronic Arts delivered record net bookings of $3.046 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2026, up 38% year over year, driven by strong full-game performance, and a significant $1.145 billion increase in deferred net revenues from online-enabled games, reflecting robust digital demand and pipeline strength. This surge, alongside a growing deferred revenue balance of $2.49 billion, highlights strong revenue visibility and conversion potential into subsequent periods. This momentum is expected to have supported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results through higher revenue recognition and continued demand strength.



The launch of Battlefield 6 emerged as a major growth catalyst, becoming the best-selling shooter title of 2025 and setting new franchise engagement records, reflecting strong player adoption and sustained in-game activity. This high engagement aligns with EA’s strategy of extending gameplay through live services, downloadable content and ongoing updates, which typically drive recurring monetization beyond the initial launch. Consequently, the blockbuster performance and continued engagement of Battlefield 6 are likely to have contributed meaningfully to the quarter under review through ongoing content-driven revenues and higher player spending.



Electronic Arts’ live services ecosystem remains a key growth pillar, contributing $1.269 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues (67% of total revenues), supported by strong engagement across major franchises. Titles like EA SPORTS FC delivered high-single-digit bookings growth, while Apex Legends posted double-digit gains, driven by new content and live events. Additionally, EA’s model of delivering ongoing content, subscriptions and in-game monetization enhances player retention and lifetime value. This high-margin, recurring revenue stream is expected to have significantly supported the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance through sustained engagement and monetization momentum.



However, Electronic Arts witnessed a notable surge in operating expenses during third-quarter fiscal 2026, with total operating costs rising to $1.276 billion from $1.05 billion in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher investments in research and development ($704 million vs $606 million) and marketing and sales ($356 million vs $251 million). This elevated spending significantly compressed operating income, which declined sharply year over year. With continued investments in game development, live services and franchise expansion, this cost structure is likely to persist, potentially limiting margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About EA Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Electronic Arts this season. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



EA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



AMC Entertainment AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AMC shares have returned 5.1% year to date. AMC is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cinemark CNK has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. CNK shares have risen 25.8% year to date. CNK is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 1.



Warner Music Group WMG presently has an Earnings ESP of +7.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. WMG shares have lost 7% in the year-to-date period. WMG is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 7.

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Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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