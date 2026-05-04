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Electronic Arts Partners With Visa To Offer Player Experience, In-Game Rewards

May 04, 2026 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Digital interactive entertainment provider Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Monday announced a multi-year collaboration with digital payments major Visa Inc. (V) to deliver the next generation of immersive, player-first experiences across EA SPORTS franchises.

The partnership will be boffering in-game rewards and experiences for EA SPORTS' global community of fans. EA SPORTS will create tailored content as part of the partnership to drive meaningful and measurable value for partners and players alike.

The partnership will introduce immersive experiences that feel organic, premium and contextually relevant, leveraging dynamic technology designed to enhance gameplay without disrupting the experience.

Within EA SPORTS FC, players can participate in limited-time challenges and live moments that grant in-game rewards as they play and compete. Further, players around the world can earn in-game rewards and participate in a branded Visa Objective in EA SPORTS FC 26, including Squad Building Challenges and a branded Visa Live Game Mode.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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