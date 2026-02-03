Electronic Arts Inc Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (ERTS) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $88 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $1.901 billion from $1.883 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.901 Bln vs. $1.883 Bln last year.

