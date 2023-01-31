Electronic Arts Inc Q3 Income Climbs

Markets
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.88 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $204 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 to $3.11 Full year revenue guidance: $7.252 - $7.352 Bln

