Electronic Arts' (EA) Q3 Earnings Jump, Bookings View Lowered

Electronic Arts EA reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 73 cents per share, which jumped 217.4% year over year.



Revenues increased 5.1% year over year to $1.88 billion, driven by strength in EA SPORTS portfolio and multi-platform live services business.



The Zacks Consensus Estimates for earnings and revenues were pegged at $3.05 per share and $2.49 billion, respectively.



Net bookings for the third quarter were $2.3 billion, down 9% or 5% in constant currency (cc) year over year. Live services net bookings were down 1% year over year, or up 3% in cc. Growth at constant currency was driven by strength in FIFA with rapid growth occurring in FIFA Online 4 and FIFA Mobile.

Electronic Arts Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

EA’s full-game revenues (33.1% of total revenues) increased 1% year over year to $622 million. Full-game download revenues increased 6% year over year to $400 million. Revenues from packaged goods declined 8% year over year to $216 million.



Live services and other revenues (66.9% of total revenues) rose 7.3% year over year to $1.25 billion.



Based on platforms, revenues from consoles increased 1% year over year to $1.13 billion in the reported quarter. Revenues from PC & Other increased 16% year over year to $374 million. Revenues from the mobile platform increased 6% year over year to $277 million.

Gaming Metrics

The Sims welcomed more than 10 million new players into the community during the quarter, with daily active users, weekly active users and monthly active users, all up double digits on a year-over-year basis.



EA rolled out two AAA titles, NHL 23 and Need for Speed Unbound and provided 128 content updates across 36 titles during the quarter.



Madden NFL 23 had a solid holiday quarter driven by Ultimate Team and Madden NFL Mobile launched a new season and multiple in-game events.



FIFA 23 is pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history, delivering record engagement in third-quarter. FIFA Mobile engagement was up triple digits in the third quarter and FIFA Online in Asia is hitting the highest monthly active users in years.

Operating Details

EA’s GAAP gross profit rose 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.31 billion. Gross margin expanded 510 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 69.8%.



Operating expenses decreased 3% year over year to $1.02 billion. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 460 bps on a year-over-year basis to 54.4%.



Operating income on a GAAP basis increased 183.3% year over year to $289 million. The operating margin expanded 970 bps year over year to 15.4% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, EA had $2.55 billion in cash and short-term investments compared with $1.53 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the reported quarter was $1.12 billion against net cash used in operating activities of $112 million in the previous quarter.



EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.2 million shares for $1.295 billion.



EA paid a cash dividend of 19 cents per share during the quarter, for a total of $52 million. EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 19 cents per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Mar 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Mar 1, 2023.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, EA expects GAAP revenues between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion and diluted earnings in the range of 5-20 cents per share. Net bookings are expected to be between $1.675 billion and $1.775 billion.



For fiscal 2023, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.252-$7.352 billion and diluted earnings of $2.97 to $3.11 per share.



The company revised net bookings guidance for the year to be between $7.07 billion and $7.17 billion, which reflects the shift of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to first-quarter fiscal 2024. It had forecast $7.65 billion to $7.85 billion previously.



Operating cash flow is estimated to be in the band of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

EA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



EA is down 8.2% in the past year compared with the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 21.4%.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Manchester United MANU and Liberty Global LBTYA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Activision Blizzard ATVI, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Manchester United have gained 70.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 1 cent, which has been constant over the past 30 days.



Shares of Liberty Global have declined 18.3% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated at 49 cents per share.



Shares of Activision Blizzard have declined 5.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.51 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.