Electronic Arts (EA) Launches Super Mega Baseball 4 Worldwide

Electronic Arts EA announced the worldwide launch of Super Mega Baseball 4, the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Super Mega Baseball series. This new installment takes the excitement and authenticity to new heights by featuring real-life Baseball Legends and retaining the lighthearted fun that fans have enjoyed throughout the franchise.



Super Mega Baseball 4 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time. It also offers cross-play functionality in Pennant Race and Online Leagues across all platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.



Super Mega Baseball 4 introduces a remarkable upgrade in terms of presentation, marking the most substantial improvement in the franchise's history. Every aspect of the game has been enhanced to provide a visually stunning experience, featuring improved graphics, realistic player animations and beautifully designed new stadiums. The game incorporates a variety of new features across key modes, such as Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues.

EA Focuses on Mobile Gaming to Boost the Top Line

According to the Research And Markets report, the mobile gaming market is estimated to increase from $101.21 billion in 2021 to $116.43 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.04%. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to expand to $209.12 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 15.77%. This indicates a promising outlook for the mobile gaming industry, indicating significant potential for continued growth in the coming years.



In April 2021, EA completed its acquisition of Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion. Glu Mobile is a U.S.-based video game company developing and publishing freemium games for smartphones and tablets. This strategic move by EA accelerates its mobile gaming portfolio.



Major players in the mobile gaming market are Activision Blizzard ATVI, Microsoft MSFT and Sony SONY.



Activision Blizzard is a leader in the mobile gaming industry. It owns two of the most played titles, such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush.



Microsoft is looking to build an Xbox mobile gaming store. MSFT is set to acquire Activision Blizzard but it is currently facing legal hindrances from various departments.



Sony's PlayStation recently announced its acquisition of Savage Game Studios. The move involves integrating Savage Game Studios into PlayStation Studios' newly established Mobile Division. This acquisition by PlayStation aims to strengthen its presence in the mobile gaming industry and enhance its efforts in delivering engaging mobile gaming experiences.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently announced the end of its partnership with FIFA after the latest game launch of EA SPORTS FIFA 23. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For fiscal 2024, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.3-$7.7 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.30 to $3.81 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 212.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.14%.



Shares of EA have gained 4.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 7.5% in the same period.





