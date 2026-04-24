Electrolux AB Slips To Loss In Q1 Amid Tariff Pressures

(RTTNews) - Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK), a Swedish home appliances maker, reported Friday a loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit, on one-time charge and weak sales amid increased costs for U.S. tariffs and slowdown in demand.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said its business outlook remains overall unchanged, despite expected additional costs related to extended U.S. Section 232 import tariffs on products that contain steel and aluminum.

In the first quarter, loss amounted to 470 million Swedish kronor, compared to last year's profit of 42 million kronor. Loss per share was 1.74 kronor, compared to profit of 0.16 krona a year ago.

Operating loss was 266 million kronor, compared to profit of 452 million kronor last year. The corresponding operating margin was negative 0.9 percent, compared to positive 1.4 percent a year ago.

The latest result included a negative non-recurring item of 463 million kronor related to previously announced actions in region Latin America.

Adjusted operating income was 198 million kronor, down 56 percent from 452 million kronor last year. Adjusted operating margin was 0.7 percent, compared to 1.4 percent a year ago. The decline was driven by an operating loss in North America, mainly due to increased costs for U.S. tariffs and a significant slowdown in market demand.

Net sales amounted to 29.54 billion kronor, down 9 percent from 32.58 billion kronor a year ago. Organic sales edged down 0.5 percent.

Organic sales growth was 3.6 percent in Europa, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific and 8.0 percent in Latin America, driven mainly by higher volumes.

North America reported an organic sales decline of 11.6 percent, mainly reflecting weaker market conditions.

Electrolux on Thursday announced that it has entered into agreements with Midea Group to establish a highly complementary long-term strategic partnership in North America.

The company also said that it accelerates its profitable growth strategy through a partnership with Midea, global organization and footprint optimization, and a fully underwritten rights issue of around 9 billion kronor.

The company now said these strategic initiatives will be instrumental to its long-term profitable growth.

Electrolux added that its ambition for cost reductions remains high, and are on track to reach the cost efficiency outlook of 3.5 billion kronor to 4.0 billion kronor for full-year 2026.

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