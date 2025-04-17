electroCore, Inc. Reports Positive Data on gammaCore® for Treating Concussive Symptoms in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury at 2025 IBIA World Congress

New study shows gammaCore nVNS effectively alleviates concussive symptoms in mild traumatic brain injury patients.

Quiver AI Summary

electroCore, Inc. announced promising data on the effectiveness of its gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) device for treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) at the 2025 International Brain Injury Association World Congress. Dr. Michael Ament presented his study, which involved 102 patients and showed significant relief in 22 out of 27 concussive symptoms, particularly in headaches, nausea, dizziness, and depression. The results indicated that nVNS can be beneficial regardless of how recent the injury is. Dr. Peter Staats praised Dr. Ament's research, emphasizing the clinical efficacy of gammaCore for patients suffering from mild TBI. electroCore is focused on advancing its nVNS technology for various medical applications and promoting health and wellness.

Potential Positives

Presentation of new data at a prominent international conference underscores the clinical efficacy of gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) for treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

The study demonstrated significant symptom relief in 102 patients, highlighting gammaCore's potential as a viable treatment option for persistent post-mTBI symptoms.

Findings suggest that neuromodulation may be beneficial regardless of the time since injury, expanding the potential patient base for electroCore's innovation.

Recognition from medical experts, including Dr. Peter Staats, further validates the significance of the research and positions electroCore favorably within the bioelectronic medicine field.

Potential Negatives

Despite the presentation of positive study results, the company may face challenges in commercialization and raising necessary funding, which could hinder their ability to capitalize on these findings.

The mention of competition within the industry suggests potential market difficulties for electroCore, which could impact its growth and profitability.

The forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainties surrounding business prospects and product development, highlighting risks that could affect the company's performance.

FAQ

What is gammaCore and how does it work?

gammaCore is a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) device used to treat concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury.

Who presented the recent study on nVNS?

Dr. Michael Ament of Cherry Creek Neurology presented the study at the 2025 International Brain Injury Association World Congress.

How effective is nVNS for treating mild TBI symptoms?

The study showed significant symptom relief in 22 out of 27 measured concussive symptoms using gammaCore in patients with mild TBI.

Can nVNS benefit patients with older brain injuries?

Yes, the study indicated that nVNS may be beneficial regardless of how long ago the traumatic brain injury occurred.

What is electroCore's focus as a company?

electroCore is dedicated to improving health through its nVNS technology for managing medical conditions and promoting general wellness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that new data presented at the 2025 International Brain Injury Association World Congress highlights the effectiveness of gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) in treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).





Dr. Michael Ament of Cherry Creek Neurology presented his study entitled,



“Adjunctive Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Helps Reduce Symptoms of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury,”



on March 22, 2025, demonstrating significant symptom relief when using nVNS in patients suffering from mTBI. His findings underscore the urgent need for nonpharmaceutical treatment options to address the complex and often persistent symptoms of mild TBI.





In a study involving 102 patients with mild TBI, adjunctive use of gammaCore (nVNS) significantly improved 22 out of 27 measured concussive symptoms. The most notable improvements were observed in post-traumatic headache, nausea, dizziness, and depression. Importantly, the data showed no significant difference in symptom improvement between patients with recent traumatic brain injuries (three months or less) and those with older injuries (three years or more), suggesting that neuromodulation may be beneficial regardless of the time since injury.





"This study highlights the role of vagus nerve stimulation in alleviating the long-term effects of mild traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Ament. "It reinforces that it is never too late to consider neuromodulation as a treatment approach for this challenging patient population."





Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, commended Dr. Ament’s research, stating,



“



Dr. Ament is to be applauded for his efforts in demonstrating the clinical efficacy of gammaCore in improving concussive symptoms in such a large patient cohort. His work highlights the importance of vagus nerve stimulation as a viable treatment option for patients suffering from the debilitating effects of mild TBI.”







About electroCore, Inc.







electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The Company is focused on commercializing medical devices for managing and treating certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.





For more information, visit



www.electrocore.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the company’s business prospects for and the potential use of gammaCore Sapphire nVNS in treating concussive symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury or other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at



www.sec.gov



.







Contact:







ECOR Investor Relations





(973) 302-9253







investors@electrocore.com





