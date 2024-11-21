Electro Optic Systems Sells EM Solutions to Cohort

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has agreed to sell its subsidiary, EM Solutions, to Cohort plc for $144 million. This move aligns with EOS’s strategy to focus on its core growth areas, including counter-drone technology, and will provide the financial flexibility to pursue these opportunities. The sale will also enable EOS to repay its debt, strengthening its balance sheet for future growth.

For further insights into AU:EOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.