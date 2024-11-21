News & Insights

Electro Optic Systems Sells EM Solutions to Cohort

November 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has agreed to sell its subsidiary, EM Solutions, to Cohort plc for $144 million. This move aligns with EOS’s strategy to focus on its core growth areas, including counter-drone technology, and will provide the financial flexibility to pursue these opportunities. The sale will also enable EOS to repay its debt, strengthening its balance sheet for future growth.

