Electro Optic Systems Holdings (EOPSF) Price Target Increased by 28.86% to 6.87

February 03, 2026 — 11:44 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Electro Optic Systems Holdings (OTCPK:EOPSF) has been revised to $6.87 / share. This is an increase of 28.86% from the prior estimate of $5.33 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.12 to a high of $9.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,155.74% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electro Optic Systems Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOPSF is 0.10%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 9,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 5,766K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,850K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSLCX - Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

FDKFX - Fidelity International Discovery K6 Fund holds 302K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 90K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

