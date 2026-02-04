Electra Battery Materials CFO Marty Rendall To Resign, David Allen To Be Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Electra Battery Materials Corp. (ELBM), Wednesday announced Chief Financial Officer Marty Rendall's decision to resign from the position to pursue an executive opportunity with a larger organization.

However, Rendall will remain with Electra through February to support a smooth transition. The company has commenced a formal search for a permanent successor.

Meanwhile, David Allen, who previously served as Electra's CFO from 2023 to late 2024, will return as interim CFO, effective February 28, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, ELBM is trading at $0.9596, down 1.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.