Eldorado Gold Corp. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $252.3 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $108.2 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eldorado Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $126.1 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.5% to $577.2 million from $435.7 million last year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $252.3 Mln. vs. $108.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $577.2 Mln vs. $435.7 Mln last year.

