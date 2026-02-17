Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Wins $435 Mln Contracts From International Customer

February 17, 2026 — 02:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), on Tuesday, announced that it has been awarded several contracts worth approximately $435 million from an international customer.

The contracts will be performed over a period of six years.

The contracts cover the supply of a range of advanced systems, including land systems.

The agreements also include a development programme for an innovative defence solution.

President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the awards reflect customer confidence in the company's operationally proven systems and its ability to develop strategic, future-oriented capabilities.

ESLT closed the regular trading session on February 13, 2026, at $676.43, down $0.84 or 0.12%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $679.39, gaining $2.96 or 0.44%, as of 1.34 AM EST.

