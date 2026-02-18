Markets
Elbit Systems Secures $277 Mln International Turret, Munitions Contracts

February 18, 2026 — 03:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israel-based international high-technology defense contractor and electronics company, on Wednesday announced has secured contracts worth approximately $277 million from an international customer for the supply of 30mm turrets and munitions.

The contracts will be executed over three years.

The turret features a low-profile design and integrates multiple weapon systems, including a 30mm main gun, a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun, and anti-tank guided missiles.

The UT30MK2 is a configurable manned and unmanned turret designed to enhance the firepower of armored personnel carriers without compromising troop safety.

Elbit Systems closed trading 2.61% higher at $694.10 on the Nasdaq.

