Elbit Systems Q2 Adj. Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) reported second quarter non GAAP net earnings per share of $1.73 compared to $2.11, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $76.9 million compared to $93.4 million, prior year.

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $81.2 million compared to $101.7 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.82 compared to $2.30. Revenues were $1.30 billion, flat with prior year.

Bezhalel Machlis, CEO of Elbit Systems, said, "Order backlog growth in the second quarter reflects the continued demand for Elbit Systems' portfolio of leading technological capabilities from customers around the world and supports our future growth prospects."

