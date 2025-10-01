Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Elbit Systems (ESLT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $511.12 in the previous session. Elbit has gained 97.5% since the start of the year compared to the 33.3% gain for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 30.8% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 13, 2025, Elbit reported EPS of $3.23 versus consensus estimate of $2.57 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.43%.

For the current fiscal year, Elbit is expected to post earnings of $12.1 per share on $7.77 in revenues. This represents a 38.13% change in EPS on a 13.84% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.15 per share on $8.54 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.94% and 9.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Elbit has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Elbit? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Elbit has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 42.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 35.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 41.2X versus its peer group's average of 29X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Elbit currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Elbit passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Elbit shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ESLT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ESLT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Moog Inc. (MOG.A). MOG.A has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Moog Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 12.86%, and for the current fiscal year, MOG.A is expected to post earnings of $9.69 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

Shares of Moog Inc. have gained 5.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25.02X and a P/CF of 19.23X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ESLT and MOG.A, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.