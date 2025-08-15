Elbit Systems Jumps on Record Earnings and a $1.6B Contract

A powerful combination of a landmark European contract and a blockbuster earnings report has propelled Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) into the spotlight, validating the company's strategy and signaling robust financial health to the market.

The defense sector technology firm is successfully converting heightened global demand into significant financial performance and shareholder value, demonstrating powerful momentum.

Key highlights from the recent developments include:

Powerful Catalysts: Elbit Systems’ stock price climbed over 5% on August 13, propelled by the dual news of a new $1.635 billion European contract and a second-quarter earnings report that far surpassed analyst forecasts.

Exceptional Earnings: The company reported a non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23, soundly beating the $2.57 consensus, as revenue grew an impressive 21% year-over-year to $1.97 billion.

Unprecedented Backlog: Elbit's order backlog swelled to a record $23.8 billion, providing multi-year visibility and a stable foundation for future revenue growth.

Rewarding Shareholders: In a show of confidence, the board raised the quarterly dividend by 25% to 75 cents per share.

2 Catalysts, 1 Powerful Message

Two major news events ignited the jump in Elbit Systems’ stock. First, the company announced it had secured a substantial $1.635 billion contract with an unspecified European country. This five-year deal is significant not just for its size but also because it elevates Elbit’s role from a supplier of individual products to a prime systems integrator.

This means the company is responsible for weaving together a complex web of technologies, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), command and control software, and electronic warfare suites, into a cohesive defense network for its client. This is a higher-value, more strategically entrenched position in the defense market.

This announcement was immediately followed by the release of the company’s solid second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company posted revenue of $1.97 billion, a 21% increase from last year. Its non-GAAP EPS was up 55% to $3.23, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.57.

This powerful earnings beat provides tangible proof to investors that Elbit is not just winning contracts but is also executing on them with increasing profitability and efficiency.

From Backlog to Balance Sheet

The foundation for Elbit’s future is its record order backlog, which now stands at $23.8 billion. An order backlog represents the total value of confirmed contracts awaiting fulfillment. To put this number in perspective, it translates to a backlog-to-revenue ratio of over 3.1x the company's last twelve months of sales.

This gives investors exceptional visibility, indicating that several years of revenue are already secured. Critically, 68% of these orders come from international customers, highlighting a successful diversification strategy that reduces dependence on any single country’s defense budget.

The company's growth is also broad-based, with strong performance across its key business segments in the second quarter:

Land Systems: Revenue increased by an impressive 45% year-over-year, driven by high demand for ammunition and advanced munitions.

C4I and Cyber: Revenue grew 21%, fueled by sales of modern command, control, and communications systems.

ISTAR and EW: Revenue was up 15%, showcasing the growing importance of advanced intelligence and electronic warfare solutions on the modern battlefield.

This operational success is paired with prudent financial management. The company’s Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 8.9% in the second quarter, up from 8.0% a year ago. Elbit maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio (D/E) of just 0.09, indicating a resilient balance sheet further strengthened by a successful share offering in May that raised capital for production expansion.

While the stock's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 58 suggests a premium valuation, this is contextualized by its exceptional growth. The company’s commitment to shareholders was reaffirmed with a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend, a clear signal from management of its confidence in sustained profitability and cash flow.

Why Elbit's Growth Story Has Room to Run

Elbit Systems appears strategically positioned to capitalize on a favorable global environment. Rising defense budgets worldwide are creating sustained demand for the advanced technologies that form the core of Elbit's portfolio.

The company's glocal strategy (operating through a global network of local subsidiaries) is a key competitive advantage. A prime example is its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America (ESA), which operates as an American company and is deeply integrated into the U.S. defense industrial base.

This model helps mitigate geopolitical risk and builds local trust to win significant contracts in key markets.

The potent combination of a massive order book, accelerating profitability, and a clear strategic vision paints a compelling picture for investors. The recent catalysts are not just a one-time boost but rather a validation of a business model operating at peak performance in a high-demand sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.