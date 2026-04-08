Elbit Systems (ESLT) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 622.43

The average one-year price target for Elbit Systems (NasdaqGS:ESLT) has been revised to $622.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of $558.79 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $527.59 to a high of $772.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.40% from the latest reported closing price of $920.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elbit Systems. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 35.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLT is 0.19%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 9,238K shares. The put/call ratio of ESLT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,551K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 618K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 615K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 512K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 20.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 473K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 2.89% over the last quarter.

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