Elbit Systems awarded $335M in contracts to supply defense systems

November 18, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced that it was awarded contracts worth a total amount of approximately $335M, to supply defense systems to a European country. The contracts include the supply of Precise and Universal Launching Systems, or PULS, rocket launchers and rockets, as well as Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or UAS, equipped with advanced payloads. The contracts will be performed over a period of three years and six months.

