Elbit Systems awarded $127M follow-on contract from General Dynamics

Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced that it was awarded a follow-on contract of approximately $127M to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems, or APS, to General Dynamics (GD) Ordnance and Tactical Systems, or GD-OTS, for upgrades to the U.S. Army’s Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles. The contract will be performed over a period of 34 months.

