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Elbit To Supply PULS Rocket Artillery Systems To Hellenic Armed Forces

April 06, 2026 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced, further to its announcement from December 16, 2025, that as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense, it was awarded a contract worth approximately $750 million to supply Precise & Universal Launching System artillery rocket systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces. The contract will be performed over a period of 4 years.

Elbit will supply PULS launchers and a munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Elbit shares are up 2.7 percent to $913.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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