Elastic To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Elastic (ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares from time to time. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date.

The timing and amount of shares repurchased will depend on the share price, business and market conditions, and other factors, the company said.

