ELAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.96, changing hands as low as $14.70 per share. Elanco Animal Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELAN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.52 per share, with $18.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.90.

