Ekso Bionics Partners with Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group as Distributor for Ekso Indego® Personal Device

Ekso Bionics partners with Bionic P&O to distribute the Ekso Indego Personal exoskeleton for individuals with spinal cord injuries.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has appointed Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group LLC as a non-exclusive distributor for its Ekso Indego® Personal, a powered exoskeleton designed to help individuals with spinal cord injuries walk independently. The Ekso Indego Personal is notable for its lightweight, portable design and user-friendly modular system, allowing users to don and doff the device without assistance. This collaboration is intended to enhance marketing and distribution efforts within the orthotics and prosthetics market. Both companies aim to improve the quality of life for patients through advanced robotics and innovative care solutions, with Bionic P&O emphasizing their commitment to empowering patients and transforming the industry.

Ekso Bionics has partnered with Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group, enhancing distribution capabilities for its innovative Ekso Indego Personal device.

The Ekso Indego Personal is highlighted as the lightest commercial exoskeleton, providing additional appeal and usability to potential customers.

The partnership aligns with Ekso Bionics' mission to improve health and quality of life through advanced robotics, potentially increasing market reach and brand credibility.

The device's unique features, such as its modular design and advanced gait mode, offer significant benefits to users, promoting independence and improved mobility for individuals with spinal cord injuries.

Partnership with Bionic P&O is non-exclusive, potentially limiting market share and distribution effectiveness.

Forward-looking statements highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, including potential difficulties in obtaining financing and reimbursement, which could adversely affect the company's growth and operations.

The need for deep market insights and understanding of reimbursement dynamics suggests potential challenges in effectively marketing and distributing the Ekso Indego Personal device.

What is the Ekso Indego Personal device?

The Ekso Indego Personal is a powered exoskeleton that enables individuals with spinal cord injuries to stand and walk independently.

Who is the new distributor for Ekso Indego Personal?

Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group LLC has been named as a non-exclusive distributor for the Ekso Indego Personal device.

How does the Ekso Indego Personal benefit users?

The device allows users to achieve faster walking speeds, enhancing their independence and quality of life.

What makes Ekso Indego Personal unique?

It is the lightest known commercial exoskeleton with a modular design for easy use without assistance.

Where can I find more information about Ekso Bionics?

For additional information, visit the Ekso Bionics website at www.eksobionics.com.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has named Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group LLC (“Bionic P&O”), a leading national provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions, as a non-exclusive Ekso Indego



Personal device distributor.





Ekso Indego Personal is a wearable lower extremity powered exoskeleton that enables certain individuals living with spinal cord injuries (“SCIs”) with the ability to stand and walk independently. It is the only known portable exoskeleton device to offer a modular quick connect design, which was engineered to allow users to put on and take off the device without assistance. Ekso Indego Personal is the lightest known commercial exoskeleton available offering ease of handling, transportation, and storage. Also offering an advanced gait mode, individuals with a SCI using the device have been shown to reach faster walking speeds, granting them a new level of independence in the community.





“This exciting new commercial alliance with a recognized leader like Bionic P&O aligns squarely with our mission of improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function,” commented Scott Davis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “From a business perspective, the successful marketing and distribution of an innovative device like Ekso Indego Personal requires deep insight into the particular market dynamics, the reimbursement landscape, and above all, the needs of patients served within the community. I cannot think of a better choice than Bionic P&O as our first distributor for Ekso Indego Personal within the important orthotics and prosthetics industry.”





“True innovation that supports patients in reaching their goals, paired with compassionate care, is the cornerstone of Bionic P&O’s success. Bionic P&O’s mission is to empower individuals to live more independent and fulfilling lives. We believe the Ekso Indego Personal device will make a lasting positive impact on our patients’ lives and has the potential to transform the orthotics and prosthetics industry,” said Daniel Chan, National Business Development Manager at Bionic P&O. “We are thrilled by our alliance with Ekso Bionics. Together, we are paving the way for a future where spinal cord injury patients can not only dream of walking again, but actively work towards that goal.”







About Ekso Bionics







Ekso Bionics



is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit:



www.eksobionics.com



.







About Bionic P&O







Founded in 2007, Bionic P&O is an independent clinical practice group that now operates across 12 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Fully accredited by the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics (ABC), Bionic P&O employs certified/licensed O&P practitioners with expertise in a wide range of specialties, including advanced lower and upper limb prosthetics, lower and upper limb orthotics, spinal orthotics, pediatric orthotics, and cranial remolding orthotics. For more information, visit:



www.bionicpo.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statement contained in this press release that does not describe historical facts may constitute a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of Bionic P&O to distribute the Company’s Ekso Indego Personal device within the orthotics and prosthetics products industry in the United States, the impact to the Company and the broader industry of the Company’s partnership with Bionic P&O, the potential impacts of the Company’s device to patients using the device, and the Company’s ability to bolster demand for its technology and execute on its long-term growth strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s inability to obtain future reimbursements from CMS in a timely manner and at the expected reimbursement levels, the Company’s inability to obtain insurance coverage beyond CMS, the Company’s inability to obtain additional indications of use for its devices, any delay or discontinuation of the sales and distribution of Esko Indego Personal within the orthotics and prosthetics products industry, or Ekso Indego Personal risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at



www.eksobionics.com



or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact:







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@eksobionics.com





