Ekso Bionics Joins NVIDIA Connect to Develop AI Foundation Model for Human Motion in Rehabilitation

Ekso Bionics announces collaboration with NVIDIA to develop a foundation model for human motion in rehabilitation technologies.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has announced its entry into the NVIDIA Connect program to develop the first known foundation model for human motion aimed at improving physical rehabilitation. This strategic initiative will leverage NVIDIA’s resources to enhance AI capabilities across Ekso Bionics' medical and industrial exoskeleton technology platforms. CEO Scott Davis expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its potential to revolutionize rehabilitation technology. The company, which specializes in exoskeleton solutions designed to improve mobility and health, aims to advance both its existing technologies and future innovations through this partnership.

Ekso Bionics has joined the prestigious NVIDIA Connect program, which can enhance its development capabilities and provide access to cutting-edge AI tools and resources.

The initiative to build a foundation model for human motion in physical rehabilitation demonstrates Ekso Bionics' commitment to innovation and leadership in the medical exoskeleton market.

This strategic move aims to integrate advanced AI capabilities into Ekso Bionics’ technology, potentially improving the effectiveness of its rehabilitation solutions.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, suggesting that there are significant uncertainties and risks associated with the company's plans, which might undermine stakeholder confidence.

The company acknowledges potential challenges in realizing the benefits of the NVIDIA Connect program, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives.

There are multiple factors listed that could adversely affect the company's operations, including funding issues and regulatory hurdles, indicating a precarious business environment.

What is the new initiative announced by Ekso Bionics?

Ekso Bionics announced a strategic initiative to create the world’s first foundation model for human motion in physical rehabilitation.

How will Ekso Bionics benefit from the NVIDIA Connect program?

The program provides tools, engineering support, and resources to accelerate product development and integrate AI capabilities.

What are Ekso Bionics' main products?

Ekso Bionics develops exoskeleton solutions that enhance strength, endurance, and mobility for medical and industrial applications.

Where is Ekso Bionics headquartered?

Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and trades on the Nasdaq as "EKSO."

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties affecting the company.

Company unveils a strategic initiative to build the world’s first known foundation model for human motion in physical rehabilitation









Collaboration represents an important step toward integrating powerful new AI capabilities into Ekso Bionics’ proprietary exoskeleton technology platforms







SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics” or the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program. The Company plans to use the valuable tools and resources provided through this prestigious



NVIDIA



program to support a new strategic initiative to build a proprietary foundation model for human motion, and to help develop and integrate related new artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities across its portfolio of Enterprise Health and Personal Health devices.





NVIDIA Connect is a selective program that brings together emerging and established technology companies to accelerate product development and increase cost efficiency. Members gain specialized training, priority engineering support, and exclusive access to NVIDIA’s advanced development kits, GPU platforms, and global ecosystem, helping facilitate the program members’ ability to deliver next-generation solutions in AI and high-performance computing.





“We are privileged to join a select group of medical device innovators in the NVIDIA Connect program,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “While our advanced exoskeleton technology platforms are already state-of-the-art, in some ways we are only just approaching the starting line as we work to build and leverage what we believe will be the industry’s first known foundation model for human motion in physical rehabilitation. We are excited for this journey with NVIDIA Connect and look forward to updating all of our stakeholders as we progress.”







About Ekso Bionics







®









Ekso Bionics



®



is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit:



www.eksobionics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the plans, objectives and expectations of management with respect to the Company’s industry, growth and strategy, including the Company’s plan to build a proprietary model for human motion and the expected benefits of AI capabilities and being a part of the NVIDIA Connect program. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to realize the benefits of the NVIDIA Connect program or successfully complete the building of a proprietary model for human motion, the Company’s inability develop and integrate related new AI capabilities across its portfolio, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s inability to successfully collaborate with its network of existing neuro-rehabilitation facilities, physicians, and DMEs in seeking CMS reimbursements, the Company’s inability to obtain future reimbursements from CMS in a timely manner and at the expected reimbursement levels, the Company’s ability to raise funds to operate and grow its business, the Company’s inability to obtain insurance coverage beyond CMS, the Company’s inability to obtain additional indications of use for its devices, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or refer to the Company’s X page, formerly Twitter, at @EksoBionics. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact:







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@eksobionics.com





