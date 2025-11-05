Eisai H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co. reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of the parent was 24.63 billion yen, an increase of 13.5% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 87.37 yen compared to 76.13 yen. Revenue was 400.0 billion yen, up 3.9% from a year ago.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent of 41.5 billion yen, and revenue of 790.0 billion yen.

