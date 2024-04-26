EIG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.53, changing hands as low as $38.67 per share. Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIG's low point in its 52 week range is $35.43 per share, with $46.7834 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.31.

