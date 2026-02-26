Markets

Eiffage FY25 Operating Profit Rises

February 26, 2026 — 01:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eiffage (FGR.PA) reported fiscal 2025 consolidated net income Group share parent of 1.0 billion euros, down 1.6% from last year. Net profit Group share was up 8.9% on a constant taxation basis. Earnings per share was 11.01 euros compared to 11.05 euros. Operating profit on ordinary activities rose by 5.3% to 2.6 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenue was 25.3 billion euros, up 8.0% in actual terms compared with 2024 and up 4.8% like for like. In Contracting, revenue grew 9.2%, or up 5.3% like for like, to 21.3 billion euros.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects net income group share to rise due to improved operational performance across all business lines.

At last close, Eiffage shares were trading at 143.50 euros, up 0.24%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.