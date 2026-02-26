Eiffage FY25 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eiffage (FGR.PA) reported fiscal 2025 consolidated net income Group share parent of 1.0 billion euros, down 1.6% from last year. Net profit Group share was up 8.9% on a constant taxation basis. Earnings per share was 11.01 euros compared to 11.05 euros. Operating profit on ordinary activities rose by 5.3% to 2.6 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenue was 25.3 billion euros, up 8.0% in actual terms compared with 2024 and up 4.8% like for like. In Contracting, revenue grew 9.2%, or up 5.3% like for like, to 21.3 billion euros.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects net income group share to rise due to improved operational performance across all business lines.

At last close, Eiffage shares were trading at 143.50 euros, up 0.24%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.