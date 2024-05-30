EHealth Names Dolan To Replace Stelben As CFO

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) announced on Thursday that John Stelben, chief financial officer, will retire and leave the company by the end of August 2024.

John Dolan, chief accounting officer at eHealth, will be the new chief financial officer and senior vice president, effective August 31, 2024.

Additionally, Dolan will also take on the responsibilities of the company's principal financial and accounting officer.

The company also stated that Stelben will be retained as an advisor until the end of 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition.

