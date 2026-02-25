EHealth, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $73.93 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $85.69 million, or $2.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $326.24 million from $315.18 million last year.

eHealth, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.93 Mln. vs. $85.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue: $326.24 Mln vs. $315.18 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.