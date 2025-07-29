Markets
EHTH

EHealth Appoints Derrick Duke As Chief Executive Officer

July 29, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), a private online health insurance marketplace, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Derrick Duke as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He will join the company on August 4, to begin the transition process before officially stepping into the CEO role on September 18.

Duke currently serves as CEO of Magellan Health, a healthcare management organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation (CNC). Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Magellan, including the dual roles of Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.

Duke will succeed Fran Soistman, who, as previously announced, will retire from his role as CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EHTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.