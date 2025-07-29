EHealth Appoints Derrick Duke As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), a private online health insurance marketplace, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Derrick Duke as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He will join the company on August 4, to begin the transition process before officially stepping into the CEO role on September 18.

Duke currently serves as CEO of Magellan Health, a healthcare management organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation (CNC). Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Magellan, including the dual roles of Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.

Duke will succeed Fran Soistman, who, as previously announced, will retire from his role as CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.