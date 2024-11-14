EHang Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for EHang Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $539,114, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,500.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $24.0 for EHang Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of EHang Holdings stands at 3827.67, with a total volume reaching 28,148.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in EHang Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $24.0, throughout the last 30 days.

EHang Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $15.00 $86.9K 7.7K 3.9K EH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.4 $15.00 $70.0K 7.7K 5.1K EH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.4 $15.00 $70.0K 7.7K 3.0K EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.9 $0.7 $0.7 $15.00 $70.0K 3.1K 2.0K EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.2 $1.35 $15.00 $67.2K 7.7K 1.0K

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, it continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

In light of the recent options history for EHang Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of EHang Holdings With a trading volume of 1,182,794, the price of EH is down by -2.99%, reaching $16.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for EHang Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.