EHang Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on EHang Holdings. Our analysis of options history for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 46 were puts, with a value of $8,928,901, and 2 were calls, valued at $137,000.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $16.0 for EHang Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in EHang Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to EHang Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $16.0 over the preceding 30 days.

EHang Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.1 $16.00 $410.0K 1.7K 3.3K EH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.1 $16.00 $410.0K 1.7K 1.3K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $3.9 $3.96 $16.00 $376.8K 1.7K 5.3K EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $16.00 $350.0K 17.8K 5.4K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.5 $16.00 $349.6K 1.7K 8.3K

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous, eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has received a production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The group continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

Where Is EHang Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,647,963, the EH's price is down by -11.91%, now at $13.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 113 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for EHang Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.