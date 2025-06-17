EHang Expands Strategic Partnership with Gotion to Enhance eVTOL Aircraft Power Systems

EHang expands partnership with Gotion to enhance power systems for eVTOL aircraft, aiming for improved performance and safety.

Quiver AI Summary

EHang Holdings Limited has announced an enhanced partnership with Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. to advance power systems for its EH216 series of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This follows a framework agreement signed in December 2023 and aims to leverage Gotion's advanced battery technologies, particularly a new 46-series cylindrical battery cell designed to improve flight range, thrust performance, and safety. The collaboration seeks to foster a more efficient and sustainable low-altitude transportation ecosystem while preparing both companies for future developments in urban air mobility (UAM). EHang's Senior Vice President expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the potential for groundbreaking advancements in eVTOL aircraft performance, positioning both companies as key players in the emerging low-altitude economy.

Potential Positives

Announcement of an expanded strategic partnership with Gotion High-Tech, a leading innovator in power battery solutions, enhances EHang's capabilities in the UAM sector.

The partnership will focus on advancing power systems for EHang’s EH216 series eVTOL aircraft, indicating progress in aircraft performance and safety.

Integration of Gotion's cutting-edge 46-series cylindrical battery technology is expected to significantly improve flight range, thrust performance, and operational safety of the EH216 series.

The collaboration is a strategic move toward building an integrated eVTOL energy ecosystem, potentially strengthening EHang's long-term competitiveness in theglobal market

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a strategic partnership with Gotion, EHang's reliance on external companies for critical technology raises concerns about its self-sufficiency and control over its product offerings.

The forward-looking statements indicate a significant level of uncertainty regarding future product demand and market acceptance, which may signal potential risks for investors and stakeholders.

There may be perceived vulnerabilities with the partnership's success being contingent on Gotion's battery technology, adding pressure on EHang to deliver results based on another company's innovations.

FAQ

What is the focus of EHang's partnership with Gotion?

EHang's partnership with Gotion focuses on developing advanced battery systems for the EH216 series of eVTOL aircraft.

How will Gotion's technology improve EHang's aircraft?

Gotion's 46-series cylindrical battery cells will enhance the EH216's flight range, thrust performance, and operational safety.

What is the goal of this collaboration for low-altitude transport?

The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of safe, efficient, and sustainable low-altitude transportation solutions.

What achievements has EHang made in the eVTOL industry?

EHang has obtained the world's first type certificate and air operator certificates for its pilotless EH216-S eVTOL aircraft.

Why is the partnership significant for EHang's future?

This partnership strengthens EHang's competitive edge and lays a foundation for future innovations in urban air mobility.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. (“Gotion”), a leading innovator in power battery solutions. Building on a power system framework agreement signed in December 2023, this enhanced collaboration marks a significant step forward in powering the electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft. Under the upgraded partnership, the two companies will jointly advance the development of power systems for EHang’s flagship EH216 series of pilotless eVTOL aircraft, with plans to extend their collaboration to future aircraft models. By leveraging cutting-edge battery technologies, the partnership aims to accelerate the advancement of a safe, intelligent, and sustainable low-altitude transportation ecosystem and contribute to the high-quality development of the low-altitude economy.

















Image: EHang and Gotion Cooperation Signing Ceremony









As part of the agreement, Gotion will deliver a customized battery solution tailored to the EH216 series. At the core of the solution is Gotion’s newly developed 46-series cylindrical battery cell, which offers high energy density and robust power output. The next-generation battery system is expected to significantly enhance the EH216 series aircraft in flight range, thrust performance, and operational safety -- further improving the aircraft’s efficiency across a variety of use cases and strengthening its readiness for future scaled commercial deployment.





Beyond the product – level improvements, the partnership marks a strategic step toward building an integrated eVTOL energy ecosystem. EHang and Gotion plan to broaden their cooperation across EHang’s future aircraft lineup, jointly advancing battery innovation aimed at delivering safer, more efficient, and cost-effective eVTOL solutions. These efforts will help accelerate the commercialization of UAM and low-altitude logistics networks. Gotion’s expertise in standardized, platform-based battery systems is expected to be a key enabler of EHang’s long-term competitiveness in theglobal market





Changqing Yan, Chief Operating Officer of Gotion’s Asia-Pacific Business Division, commented: "Gotion is committed to advancing transportation electrification through cutting-edge battery technology. The low-altitude economy is a strategically important and rapidly emerging sector, and EHang’s pioneering position and remarkable achievements in the eVTOL space are widely recognized. This partnership enables the deep integration between our high-performance battery system and EHang’s advanced aircraft — addressing current upgrade needs while laying a solid foundation for next-generation air mobility solutions. We look forward to exploring this expansive blue-sky market”.





Shuai Feng, Senior Vice President of EHang, commented: “We are excited to join hands with Gotion, a partner distinguished by its cutting-edge technology and a forward-looking vision. Their advanced 46-series cylindrical cell technology will significantly enhance the performance of our EH216 series, pushing the performance boundaries even further. This is not just an upgrade in energy — it opens up disruptive possibilities for the next generation of eVTOL aircraft. We are confident that our collaboration will help set new industry benchmarks in both performance and safety in the future of low-altitude aviation."





EHang remains committed to developing safer, more efficient and sustainable energy solutions that meet the demands of pilotless eVTOL aircraft — including high energy density, extended range, and enhanced reliability. This partnership with Gotion marks an important milestone in EHang’s continued innovation in aircraft power systems. Looking ahead, EHang will further drive collaborative progress across the UAM ecosystem through technological innovation, contributing to the safe and sustainable growth of the low-altitude economy both in China and globally.







About EHang







EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services for mass consumers issued by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit



www.ehang.com



.







About Gotion







Gotion is a global leader in power battery technology and product solutions, specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of lithium power batteries and energy storage batteries. The company has built strong capabilities in battery materials, system integration, and the development of cutting-edge technologies. It is at the forefront of the industry in the cutting-edge fields of solid-state and quasi-solid-state battery.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Media Contact: pr@ehang.com





Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6644c8f9-ff93-42f4-9939-45404239876d





