EHang Appoints Shuai Feng As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - EHang Holdings Ltd. (EH) an advanced air mobility technology platform, announced Friday that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and appointed Shuai Feng as the Chief Technology Officer, effective on January 14, 2026.

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Huazhi Hu has placed strong emphasis on cultivating and developing core technical talent, with Feng being a next-generation technology leader the Company has invested in over many years.

Feng joined EHang in July 2014 as a core member of the founding team. Under Hu's strategic guidance and technical philosophy, he has played a critical role in and led the development of, multiple pilotless human-carrying eVTOLs products, including the EH184, the EH216-S, and the VT35, as well as the GD series aerial formation UAVs.

In addition, as the Company has entered a new phase of commercialization, and in alignment with Hu's full-industry-chain integration strategy, Feng has in recent years taken on key responsibilities in building EHang's procurement and supply chain management systems.

Currently, Feng also serves as the Company's Compliance Officer, continuously upholding EHang's development principles of "safety, compliance, innovation, and sustainability" through his cross-functional leadership roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.