Egg Prices Rise Again

While the national inflation level is at 2.9%, it certainly doesn’t feel that way for many Americans. In February 2025, egg prices have risen again, but this time, to record breaking highs.

Egg Prices Rise Yet Again

The price of eggs has increased a whopping 53% year over year in January, which is far beyond the average food price increase, which was just 2.5%. Ever since the pandemic, egg prices increased until it reached a record breaking high of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023. January 2025 set a new record with a dozen grade A eggs costing $4.95, up from the average price in December being $4.15.

Many American consumers worry about breakfast prices as a whole. Juices and other drinks have increased by 7.7% in price, while the cost of coffee has increased by 3.1% in just the past year. Instant coffee lovers should expect to pay higher prices, as that product has increased in price by 7.1%.

Why Are Eggs So Expensive?

Eggs are getting so expensive due to an outbreak of bird flu, which is highly transmissible and a fatal strain of avian influenza. Texas A&M professor David Anderson said, “Outbreaks continue to hamper hen numbers and egg production”, and “young pullets, [which are] chickens before they are hens laying eggs, have to be raised to replace the normal turnover in hen numbers, and they also have to replace those lost to bird flu.”

As a result, US egg production decreased by 3% in the past year. The US Department of Agriculture expects the price of eggs to increase by 20.3% in 2025, but the price could potentially increase by 45.3%.

That increase in price and decreased supply is impacting consumers and national grocery stores. Trader Joe’s made a statement recently, saying, “due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores around the country.” Restaurants may make adjustments as well. One Waffle House plans on implementing a “temporary $.50 per egg surcharge to all menus” to make up for the price hikes.

Some grocery stores worry about potential egg shortages as well. It’s safe to say that egg lovers may be impacted throughout 2025.

Featured Image Credit: Monserrat Soldú; Pexels: Thank You!

The post Egg Prices Rise Again appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.