EGain Corporation Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - eGain Corporation (EGAN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.34 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.67 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eGain Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $22.98 million from $22.39 million last year.

eGain Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.34 Mln. vs. $0.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $22.98 Mln vs. $22.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.06 To $ 0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 22.2 M To $ 22.7 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.31 To $ 0.36 Full year revenue guidance: $ 90.5 M To $ 92.0 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.