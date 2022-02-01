EFV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.91, changing hands as high as $51.94 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.49 per share, with $54.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.