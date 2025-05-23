Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, which added 14,400,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Aercap Holdings is trading flat, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is lower by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of BKEM, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is down about 0.9%, and NU Holdings is lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: EFV, BKEM: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.