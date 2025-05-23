And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of BKEM, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is down about 0.9%, and NU Holdings is lower by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: EFV, BKEM: Big ETF Inflows
