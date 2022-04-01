EFSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.16, changing hands as low as $46.98 per share. Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFSC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.23 per share, with $51.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.